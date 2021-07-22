Mark Meadows to Newsmax: Media Silent on Sale of Hunter Biden's Art

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows questioned why the mainstream media was silent on Hunter Biden's sale of his artwork.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Stinchfield" on Thursday, Meadows, a senior partner at the Conservative Partnership Institute, wondered aloud why the mainstream media had been silent on matters relating to Hunter's artwork.

"Well, they're silent. They go silent, and they cover up. Whether it's The Washington Post or The New York Times, they won't cover any of this. In fact, when you start to see the faux pas that are coming out, you know it's amazing how they are tone deaf."

Meadows added that those in the media are applying a double standard to the coverage of Hunter, saying that if it were former President Donald Trump's kids peddling influence for art, the media would be all over it.

"But you know," Meadows asserts, "it's interesting to hear Jen Psaki defending Hunter Biden's artwork. That's a totally different position than [President] Joe Biden and Jen had not just a few months ago when they were talking about Donald Trump's family. It's two standards, one for Donald Trump and one for Joe Biden and his family."

According to CBS News, Hunter is expected to meet with prospective buyers over the course of two art shows in Los Angeles. Hunter will have the opportunity to interact with the buyers to discuss the paintings that could cost as much as $500,000.

Georges Berges Gallery spokeswoman Robin Davis, when asked if Hunter will attend, responded by saying, "Oh yes. With pleasure. He's looking forward to it. It is like someone debuting in the world. And of course he will be there."

However, some ethicists are concerned that Hunter's art could be sold to gain influence with his father.

Psaki responded to the concern, stating, "Well, I think it would be challenging for an anonymous person who we don't know and Hunter Biden doesn't know to have influence ... So that's a protection."

But the gallery's art dealer said that "everyone will be vetted ... so, whomever is appropriate will be attending."

