Roger Stone Predicts 'Fabricated' Trump Indictment to Cover Up Voter Fraud

Partisan investigators and prosecutors are digging deep into former President Donald Trump's financial records to find something they can indict him on in an attempt to distract Americans from voter fraud found in Maricopa County, Arizona, says Roger Stone.

"If they want to go after the president on fabricated charges, then we will establish this is a partisan witch hunt," Roger Stone told InfoWars' Alex Jones on Saturday.

"You show the man, I'll show the crime," Stone continued. "They're allowed to root through this man's business record of 40 years, which he built a real estate empire second to none, combing for a crime. They have no evidence of a crime.

"They have no probable cause. It is disgraceful."