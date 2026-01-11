WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: marco rubio | mexico | foreign minister | donald trump | land attacks | cartels

Rubio, Mexico Foreign Minister Speak After Trump Threats

Sunday, 11 January 2026 10:42 PM EST

Secretary of ⁠State Marco Rubio spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente on Sunday, days after President Donald Trump threatened land strikes on drug cartels that he ⁠said were running Mexico.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today ​with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramón de la Fuente to discuss the need for stronger cooperation to dismantle ⁠Mexico's violent narcoterrorists networks and stop the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons," State Department spokesperson Tommy ⁠Pigott said ​in a statement.

Mexico's ⁠President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday she had tasked Fuente with strengthening coordination with the United States, following Trump's threat, which became more ⁠worrying after ​U.S. forces attacked Venezuela last weekend and captured its president, Nicolas Maduro.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Secretary of ⁠State Marco Rubio spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente on Sunday, days after President Donald Trump threatened land strikes on drug cartels that he ⁠said were running Mexico.
marco rubio, mexico, foreign minister, donald trump, land attacks, cartels
118
2026-42-11
Sunday, 11 January 2026 10:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved