Rubio, Mexico Foreign Minister Speak After Trump Threats

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente on Sunday, days after President Donald Trump threatened land strikes on drug cartels that he said were running Mexico.
"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramón de la Fuente to discuss the need for stronger cooperation to dismantle Mexico's violent narcoterrorists networks and stop the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday she had tasked Fuente with strengthening coordination with the United States, following Trump's threat, which became more worrying after U.S. forces attacked Venezuela last weekend and captured its president, Nicolas Maduro.
