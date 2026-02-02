Rubio Congratulates Costa Rica's New President

Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Laura Fernandez on winning Costa Rica's presidential election.

He expressed confidence that the Central American country "will continue to advance shared priorities" with the U.S.

In a statement released Monday, Rubio praised Fernandez's clear electoral victory and emphasized the importance of continued cooperation on key regional challenges, including crime, border security, and economic growth.

"Under her leadership, we are confident Costa Rica will continue to advance shared priorities," Rubio said, highlighting efforts to combat narco-trafficking, curb illegal immigration to the United States, strengthen cybersecurity and secure telecommunications, and deepen economic ties.

Rubio added that the United States looks forward to working closely with Fernandez's administration to "deepen our enduring partnership and promote shared prosperity in our hemisphere."

Fernandez's election comes at a pivotal moment for Costa Rica, which has faced a sharp rise in drug-related violence and organized crime, threatening the country's long-standing reputation for stability.

Fernandez campaigned on a tough-on-crime platform aligned with the populist agenda of outgoing President Rodrigo Chaves, pledging constitutional reforms and aggressive measures to restore public safety.

At just 39 years old, Fernandez built her career as a senior official in Costa Rica's Ministry of National Planning and Economic Policy before serving as Chaves' chief of staff.

A close ally of the outgoing president, she ran as the candidate of continuity, promising decisive action against criminal gangs and drug traffickers who have exploited the country's location as a transit hub.

Fernandez has openly expressed admiration for El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's hard-line crackdown on gangs and has vowed to declare states of emergency in high crime areas if necessary.

She has also pledged to complete construction of a high-security prison modeled after El Salvador's CECOT facility, a move popular with voters frustrated by rising violence.

A conservative Catholic with a strong family-oriented message, Fernandez attracted significant support from Costa Rica's growing evangelical community.

She is married and has a young daughter, and she often emphasizes traditional values alongside law-and-order themes on the campaign trail.

Critics, including some opposition figures and former President Laura Chinchilla, have accused Fernandez of being too closely tied to Chaves and warned of authoritarian tendencies.

Fernandez has rejected those claims, insisting she will govern independently while remaining committed to her political project.

Declaring victory in San Jose, Fernandez promised sweeping change.

"Change will be deep and irreversible," she said, calling for the construction of what she described as Costa Rica's "third republic."

For the Trump administration, Fernandez's election represents an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with a key regional partner at a time when illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and transnational crime remain top U.S. concerns.

Reuters contributed to this report.