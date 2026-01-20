Maine Secretary of State Bellows: No Undercover ICE Plates

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced Tuesday that the state has paused the issuance of undercover license plates to federal immigration authorities, citing reports of increased enforcement actions taking place statewide.

Bellows said the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles, which operates under her office, received the request but did not specify when it was made.

"The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles received a request for confidential, undercover Maine license plates from U.S. Customs and Border Protection," Bellows said in a statement.

"These requests in light of rumors of ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] deployment to Maine and abuses of power in Minnesota and elsewhere raise concerns," she continued.

"We have not revoked existing plates but have paused issuance of new plates. We want to be assured that Maine plates will not be used for lawless purposes," Bellows added.

The pause follows warnings from state leaders and officials in Portland and Lewiston that immigration enforcement activity could increase in the sanctuary state as early as next week, though they have not said how the information was obtained.

Gov. Janet Mills has urged residents to remain alert.

"To the federal government I say this: If your plan is to come here to be provocative and to undermine the civil rights of Maine residents, do not be confused, those tactics are not welcome here," the Democrat governor said in a video posted on X on Jan. 14.

"To the people of Maine: I know you care deeply about protecting your neighbors, as do I," she continued.

"And I know that many of you are angry about the potential for any enhanced federal law enforcement presence in Maine. I feel that, too."

Mills encouraged residents to respond to the situation with "reserve and resolve."

Some states allow confidential license plates for law enforcement vehicles, including federal agencies, to limit public access to registration records and protect sensitive operations.

In Washington state, for example, the law authorizes the Department of Licensing to issue confidential plates to local and federal law enforcement agencies when vehicles are used for law enforcement purposes.