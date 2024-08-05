WATCH TV LIVE

Killing of Hamas Leader Intended to Prolong Gaza Conflict: Abbas

mahmoud abbas looks on
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (AP)

Monday, 05 August 2024 07:52 PM EDT

The killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was intended to prolong the conflict in Gaza and will complicate talks on resolving the crisis, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Russia's RIA state news agency in remarks published on Tuesday.

"There is no doubt that the purpose of Mr. Haniyeh's assassination is to prolong the war and expand its scope," RIA cited Abbas as saying.

"It will have a negative impact on the ongoing negotiations to end the aggression and withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza."

Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week, an attack that drew threats of revenge on Israel and fueled concern that the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.

"We consider this a cowardly act and a dangerous development in Israeli politics," Abbas said in remarks published in Russian by the RIA agency.

"The Israeli occupation authorities are required to abandon their ambitions and stop their aggressive actions against our people and our cause, to comply with international law and implement the Arab Peace Initiative, as well as an immediate and lasting ceasefire and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip." 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


