Sen. Murkowski Endorses Nikki Haley

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley picked up a rare congressional endorsement on Friday as Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, became the first Republican senator to back Haley over former President Donald Trump, the front-runner to be the GOP presidential nominee.

Murkowski, a centrist, is just the second lawmaker to endorse Haley, joining Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

"I'm proud to endorse Gov. Nikki Haley," Murkowski said in a statement, Washington Examiner reported.

"America needs someone with the right values, vigor, and judgment to serve as our next President — and in this race, there is no one better than her," Murkowski added. "Nikki will be a strong leader and uphold the ideals of the Republican Party while serving as a President for all Americans."

The endorsement came ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries, when more than a third of the GOP delegates will get awarded; but what impact it will have is unclear. Trump has 110 delegates so far to Haley's 20, and Trump has a 64.9-point lead to win the Republican nomination, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Haley said she was "grateful" for the endorsement.

"Sen. Murkowski represents the best of Alaska," Haley said in a statement. "She is a trailblazer and a strong, independent voice who doesn't bow down to the powers that be in Washington."

Murkowski was 1 of 7 Republican senators who voted to convict Trump after he was impeached in the House for his role in the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump was acquitted 57-43.

He has lashed out at Murkowski in the past for being what he calls a "RINO," or "Republican In name only."

For her part, Murkowski has been an ardent critic of Trump's and admitted she didn't vote for him in the 2020 election. She has also vowed not to support him in the upcoming election.

Trump endorsed former Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration Kelly Tshibaka in the midterms over Murkowski in 2022.