Sen. Graham Resubmits Legal Filing in Georgia to Block Subpoena

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has asked a federal district court in Georgia to expedite a hearing to block a grand jury subpoena filed as part of the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to The Hill.

Graham’s attorneys, in a court filing, argue that federal lawmakers are constitutionally protected from being forced to testify in state court.

“A federal court would be ordering a U.S. Senator from a coequal branch of government to appear before a grand jury,” the filing states. “And enforcement would pose an even larger problem: It would create a precedent that would allow other county officials in locales across the nation to impose similar burdens on federal officials, of whatever party, to the detriment of our federal government and the federalism that protects it from state and local interference. And to what end? There is no need for Senator Graham’s testimony, far less ‘extraordinary circumstances’ compelling it.”

They also say that Graham’s testimony would not be helpful to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation, claiming that he was not involved in Trump’s efforts.

Graham “was specifically exercising his oversight responsibilities as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, including related to voting integrity and election-law issues,” his attorneys wrote.