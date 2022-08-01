×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lindsey graham | subpoena | grand jury | georgia

Sen. Graham Resubmits Legal Filing in Georgia to Block Subpoena

Sen. Graham Resubmits Legal Filing in Georgia to Block Subpoena
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters while walking to the Weekly Senate Policy Luncheon in 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 01 August 2022 05:51 PM EDT

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has asked a federal district court in Georgia to expedite a hearing to block a grand jury subpoena filed as part of the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to The Hill.

Graham’s attorneys, in a court filing, argue that federal lawmakers are constitutionally protected from being forced to testify in state court.

“A federal court would be ordering a U.S. Senator from a coequal branch of government to appear before a grand jury,” the filing states. “And enforcement would pose an even larger problem: It would create a precedent that would allow other county officials in locales across the nation to impose similar burdens on federal officials, of whatever party, to the detriment of our federal government and the federalism that protects it from state and local interference. And to what end? There is no need for Senator Graham’s testimony, far less ‘extraordinary circumstances’ compelling it.”

They also say that Graham’s testimony would not be helpful to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation, claiming that he was not involved in Trump’s efforts.

Graham “was specifically exercising his oversight responsibilities as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, including related to voting integrity and election-law issues,” his attorneys wrote.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has asked a federal district court in Georgia to expedite a hearing to block a grand jury subpoena filed as part of the investigation into former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election,...
lindsey graham, subpoena, grand jury, georgia
214
2022-51-01
Monday, 01 August 2022 05:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved