Judge Permits Jan. 6 Panel Access to Kelli Ward's Phone Records

A federal district judge ruled that the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riots can access Arizona Republican Party chairwoman Kelli Ward's phone records.

Kelli and her husband, Michael, were subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 panel in January for allegedly self-appointing themselves as alternative electors in an attempt to challenge the official 2020 presidential election results, according to NBC News.

On Thursday, Judge Diane Humetewa ruled that a motion by Kelli and Michael Ward against the committee's subpoena was insufficient, rejecting an argument that their rights — and the Arizona state party's — would be violated.

Humetewa said that the court would assume the committee's responsibility in not disclosing any sensitive information if discovered. She also noted that there was a lack of evidence proving Ward or her husband would have their right of association violated.

"Plaintiffs argue their production of records 'risks' those people who called or texted Plaintiff Kelli Ward to be contacted by the Committee. ... Having already found that the subpoenaed information may aid the Committee in its function, this argument fails," the ruling read.

"Plaintiffs do not otherwise explain how compliance with the subpoena would result in harassment," it continued, adding that Ward's team doesn't demonstrate how the subpoena "will have a deterrent effect on the exercise of protected activities."

Kelli and Michael Ward also argued that the phone records provided could be used to identify patients from their work as physicians, which would violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

In response, Humetewa suggested that both sides sit down and discuss how to best protect any sensitive health information. She stopped short of canceling the subpoena strictly on that basis.