×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lawsuit | subpoena | kelli ward | jan. 6 panel

Judge Permits Jan. 6 Panel Access to Kelli Ward's Phone Records

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 23 September 2022 09:25 PM EDT

A federal district judge ruled that the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riots can access Arizona Republican Party chairwoman Kelli Ward's phone records.

Kelli and her husband, Michael, were subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 panel in January for allegedly self-appointing themselves as alternative electors in an attempt to challenge the official 2020 presidential election results, according to NBC News.

On Thursday, Judge Diane Humetewa ruled that a motion by Kelli and Michael Ward against the committee's subpoena was insufficient, rejecting an argument that their rights — and the Arizona state party's — would be violated.

Humetewa said that the court would assume the committee's responsibility in not disclosing any sensitive information if discovered. She also noted that there was a lack of evidence proving Ward or her husband would have their right of association violated.

"Plaintiffs argue their production of records 'risks' those people who called or texted Plaintiff Kelli Ward to be contacted by the Committee. ... Having already found that the subpoenaed information may aid the Committee in its function, this argument fails," the ruling read.

"Plaintiffs do not otherwise explain how compliance with the subpoena would result in harassment," it continued, adding that Ward's team doesn't demonstrate how the subpoena "will have a deterrent effect on the exercise of protected activities."

Kelli and Michael Ward also argued that the phone records provided could be used to identify patients from their work as physicians, which would violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

In response, Humetewa suggested that both sides sit down and discuss how to best protect any sensitive health information. She stopped short of canceling the subpoena strictly on that basis.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A federal district judge ruled that the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riots can access Arizona Republican Party chairwoman Kelli Ward's phone records. Kelli and her husband, Michael, were subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 panel in January for allegedly ...
lawsuit, subpoena, kelli ward, jan. 6 panel
279
2022-25-23
Friday, 23 September 2022 09:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved