Malloch: Lawfare - 'There Must Be an Accounting'

OPINION

Most memoirs are typically either a big yawn or self-conceited narcissism wrapped in embellishment.

This one is neither.

Bob Livingston is a good man, a giant among legislators, especially balanced appropriators, and a person to look up to.

This story of begats and political pilgrimage weaves a tale of a life well-lived, of a patriot who loves and served his country, and as a gentleman with a good heart, humor, a sense of humility, social graces, and honest devotion to freedom and the rule of law.

"The Rainbow Chaser" is a worthwhile read as an insider account to political power in Washington, D.C. and the rise to such prominence.

It's a "Mr. Livingston Goes to Washington" story about a person who tried to do well, while doing good.

On that face alone it is most instructive — as both a warning and as a model to emulate.

It is however the second half of this tome that makes the book eye-catching, vibrant, and dead-on target.

Those the chapters are all about political lawfare, in a detailed, grainy, and unswervingly truthful fashion. The treatment is therefore a valuable and informed expose of the deep state.

In Livingston's own words:

"Regretfully, the concept of lawfare has been with us for decades, but it became far too common as a political tool and one frequently deployed for the Biden-Harris administration.

"Roughly defined as the use of legal action to cause problems for an opponent, it sounds benign. However, as this book well documents, the concept bears devastating consequences for innocent victims."

This memoir is foremost a cry against a rogue U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

It covers almost all the cases and players of tyranny the DOJ has brought over the last era and explains each, providing new information.

That includes, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Dan Rostenkowski, Albert Woodfox, the J 6'ers, Donald Trump, Jack Smith, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis, Ted Stevens, Bob McDonnell, Joe McDade, Tom Delay, Curt Weldon, Scooter Libby, Jeff Fortenberry, General Michael Flynn, Peter Navarro, and others.

The ordeal of the Livingston Group itself, where Livingston himself became the target is a devastating testimony of blatant and ugly tyranny by our own DOJ and FBI.

The ordeal was costly and had as its objective the ruin of one of America's great Republican stalwarts.

In the end, Livingston was cleared — it was all a hoax and a untrue political farce with one intention, hurting Bob and President Donald Trump.

The single purpose of this long litany of abuse is, as Livingston himself ends the book, that, "there must be accounting."

It closes with a forceful letter to Biden's lowly attorney general, Garland Merrick, which has had no response.

Theodore Roosevelt Malloch, scholar-diplomat-strategist is a Yale and Oxford professor who spent thirty odd years in and out of government at the highest levels. His own humor-laden memoir, Davos Aspen & Yale, was a best seller. He has known and worked closely with the Hon. Robert Livingston for almost two decades.