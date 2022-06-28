×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lauren boebert | colorado | gop | primary | donald trump | endorsement

Trump-Backed Rep. Boebert Wins Colorado GOP Primary

lauren boebert stands before congress on her first day if office
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. (Tom Williams/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 28 June 2022 10:06 PM

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., one of the most polarizing members of Congress, beat back a challenge in her primary Tuesday.

Decision Desk HQ, Newsmax's election results partner, called the race at 9:35 p.m. ET.

Boebert, a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and former President Donald Trump, saw her GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District in western Colorado become even more Republican after redistricting. She defeated moderate state Rep. Don Coram, a rancher and hemp farmer, who slams what he calls Boebert's extremism.

Boebert, who had the coveted Trump endorsement in the race, criticized Coram for working with legislative Democrats.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., one of the most polarizing members of Congress, beat back a challenge in her primary Tuesday.
lauren boebert, colorado, gop, primary, donald trump, endorsement
99
2022-06-28
Tuesday, 28 June 2022 10:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved