Trump-Backed Rep. Boebert Wins Colorado GOP Primary

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., one of the most polarizing members of Congress, beat back a challenge in her primary Tuesday.

Decision Desk HQ, Newsmax's election results partner, called the race at 9:35 p.m. ET.

Boebert, a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and former President Donald Trump, saw her GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District in western Colorado become even more Republican after redistricting. She defeated moderate state Rep. Don Coram, a rancher and hemp farmer, who slams what he calls Boebert's extremism.

Boebert, who had the coveted Trump endorsement in the race, criticized Coram for working with legislative Democrats.