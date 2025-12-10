Docs: Rep. Boebert Used Campaign Cash to See Kid Rock Show

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is taking heat following reports that she spent more than $3,000 in campaign funds to attend a Kid Rock-hosted event and a rodeo in Texas, an apparent violation of federal election law.

Federal Election Commission filings show that Boebert's reelection campaign, Lauren Boebert for Congress, spent $925 on tickets to a show in May at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The appearance coincided with a weekend in which Kid Rock hosted a standalone Rock N Rodeo show ahead of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals Championship.

Boebert and Kid Rock were pictured together at the event.

The filings also showed the campaign spent $2,455 on a four-star Loews hotel within walking distance of the stadium.

The Federal Election Campaign Act prohibits using campaign funds for personal expenses.

Newsmax reached out to Boebert's office for comment.

Kid Rock has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, appearing at his rallies and at White House events.

Reports suggest Kid Rock and Boebert began seeing each other around the time of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The two were spotted leaving an inaugural party together and getting into a cab, but neither has confirmed any relationship.

Reports indicate Boebert began seeing Kyle Pearcy, a Colorado real estate broker, in the weeks leading up to Halloween.