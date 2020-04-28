South Dakotans Throw Parade for Gov. Noem's Virus Response

A South Dakota company, grateful for Gov. Kristi Noem's stay-open policies during the coronavirus pandemic, organized a parade of cars, firetrucks, trucks, and horse trailers past the governor's residence Tuesday, just to say, "Thanks."

And Noem loved it!

After John Morris of Fort Pierre-based Morris, Inc. organized the event, Noem posted on her Facebook page:

"I just want to tell everybody thank you, and thank you to John for organizing it. Just know that I'm extremely humbled to be your governor, and blessed. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," The Hill noted.

She also released a brief video of the parade on her Twitter page, and said, "I am so blessed to serve the people of the great State of South Dakota. You folks made my day!"

Noem has come under fire for refusing to issue a stay-at-home order in South Dakota. Schools have been closed since March 16, but Noem has declined to order businesses to shut down.

"I believe in our freedoms and liberties," she said in a Fox News interview. "What I've seen across the country is so many people give up their liberties for just a little bit of security, and they don't have to do that.

"If a leader will take too much power in a time of crisis, that is how we lose our country."

Noem takes that position despite 700 employees of the Smithfield pork processing plant testing positive for coronavirus.

She tweeted April 15:

"Let's be perfectly clear. A shelter-in-place order would NOT have prevented Smithfield from happening. They are a critical infrastructure business."

Smithfield recently announced they had reversed their decision about closing down the Crete processing plant and will remain open with altered schedules, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

