Ukraine MP Rudik to Newsmax: China Not Trusted Broker for Peace

Kira Rudik, a member of the Ukraine Parliament, told Newsmax on Thursday that China cannot be trusted as a broker of peace in the war against Russia because Beijing is only after its own interests.

Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call Wednesday that Beijing will send a peace envoy to Ukraine and other nations, saying it wants to function as mediator in the 14-month-old war.

"China is interested in weakening Russia," Rudik told "American Agenda." "They are also interested in weakening everybody else. So, this is exactly what is happening. This is why I don't think that they would be a good broker or a good middleman in ending the war.

"We hope that the call that President Zelenskyy had would allow us to prevent Russia from getting Chinese weapons. This is the key point. This is the key goal that the democratic countries have. However, we understand that the China is not anybody's friend; they are playing for themselves."

China is one of the few countries to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It does not consider it a war but a crisis, Rudik said. And on Sunday, Lu Shaye, China's ambassador to France, questioned the sovereignty of countries of the former Soviet Union, including Ukraine, saying Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, was historically part of Russia.

"That is unacceptable," Rudik said.

Rudik was asked about the morale of Ukrainians given the country is close to beginning a counteroffensive against Russian forces.

"We are full of hope," she said. "We believe in our army and our soldiers, and we are making sure that they are ready and have everything necessary for the spring counteroffensive.

"This is the huge hope that we all have ... so fingers crossed and all our prayers are with our soldiers."



