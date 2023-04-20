Report: GOP Scrambles to Build Support for Debt Limit Bill

It appears House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., might have some work to do to gain the 218 necessary votes to pass a plan to raise the federal debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion and cut spending by three times that amount, The Hill reported Thursday.

McCarthy can only afford to lose four votes if Democrats remain united because of his party's slim majority in the House. He has said he does not anticipate problems in getting support for the bill. But Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., who helped to craft the bill, told The Hill there is still work to do to shore up support.

Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., have long opposed debt limit hikes and could do so again. The Hill reported Biggs said he is a "lean no" on the plan and Burchett said he is undecided as he looks over the bill.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said Wednesday she is leaning no. She said she is frustrated because House Republicans have separated a long-term balanced budget goal from the debt ceiling talks.

"It's just crazy to me this idea that we can't talk about this or have a plan for this over the next decade," she said, according to The Hill. "Why can't that be part of the conversation?"

The Hill reported a key sticking point is work requirements for Medicaid and raising the age for work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps). Under the GOP plan, recipients ages 18-56 who do not have dependents and are not disabled would be required to work, look for employment, or volunteer at least 20 hours a week.

Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., want to raise the number to 30 hours.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said the plan is to bring the package to the floor "early next week," The Hill reported. A show of unity by Republicans on the vote could give them greater leverage in the debt limit fight with President Joe Biden, who is insisting on a "clean" hike without the spending cuts the GOP is demanding.

"It's going to be up to the president to finally start doing his job," Scalise said. "The president's trying to hide and run the clock out."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote in a January letter to McCarthy the deadline for the U.S. to raise its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling is June 5, but the Congressional Budget Office estimated in February the government's ability to borrow using extraordinary measures will be exhausted between July and September.

If Congress and the White House cannot reach an agreement, the U.S. will no longer be able to afford to pay most of its bills and could lose its reserve currency status.