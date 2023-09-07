×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kevin mccarthy | china | japan | fukushima | nuclear | power | waste

Speaker McCarthy: China's Stance on Fukushima Discharge 'Unfair, False'

Thursday, 07 September 2023 06:35 AM EDT

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called China's position on the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant "unfair" and "false" during a visit to Tokyo on Thursday.

Japan started its discharges from the wrecked plant last month, provoking strong criticism from China. In retaliation for the release into the ocean, China has placed a blanket ban on all aquatic imports from Japan.

"I just view it as another way of the Communist Party of China putting falsities out there, trying to divide," McCarthy told reporters.

"And it's just an unfair position that they have and a false position that they have from the rest of the world's stance," McCarthy said, adding he had no concern whatsoever about eating produce from Fukushima.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he explained Japan's position on the matter to Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a brief talk on the sidelines of a regional meeting in Indonesia on Thursday. He declined to say how Li had responded.

The talk marked the first time the two had met in person, and was also the first high-level talk between the two countries since the release of the water.

The water from the Fukushima nuclear plant is treated to remove most radioactive elements except for tritium, a radionuclide difficult to separate from water, and then diluted to internationally accepted levels before being released into the ocean.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called China's position on the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant "unfair" and "false" during a visit to Tokyo on Thursday.
kevin mccarthy, china, japan, fukushima, nuclear, power, waste
231
2023-35-07
Thursday, 07 September 2023 06:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved