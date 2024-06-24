Biden: Kenya Now a Non-NATO Ally

On Monday, President Joe Biden sent a memo to Secretary of State Antony Blinken declaring that Kenya is now a "Major Non-NATO Ally."

The memo coincides with reports on Monday that Kenyan police are heading to Haiti as the island nation is currently embroiled in chaos, with rampant gang violence.

The Associated Press reported that 400 Kenyan police officers are already heading to the island, and 600 more are expected to follow.

On June 15, the Kenyan publication Kenyans reported Haitian gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, known by his nickname, "Barbecue," who is ostensibly the most powerful man on the island, as saying that politicians and economic elites were sponsoring gang violence on the island.

He also accused the economic elite of assassinating Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.