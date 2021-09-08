Kellyanne Conway to Biden: 'I'm Not Resigning, but You Should'

A defiant former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway rejected the Biden administration's request to resign from an Air Force Academy advisory board Wednesday, instead calling on President Joe Biden to resign.

"President Biden, I'm not resigning, but you should," Conway, who helped former President Donald Trump to a 2016 election victory as the first victorious female presidential campaign manager in U.S. history, tweeted Wednesday.

She linked to her response to the president's "demanding" she resign from the board of visitors of the Air Force Academy by 6 p.m. Wednesday or be "terminated."

"It certainly seems petty and political, if not personal," Conway's letter read. "The result is that faithful and willing public servants will be discouraged or thwarted from service. Our service academies will risk being further politicized and polarized."

Conway joins Newsmax host Sean Spicer and former White House budget director Russ Vought in refusing the Biden administration's demand for their resignations.

"Your decision is disappointing but understandable given the need to distract from a news cycle that has you mired in multiple self-inflicted crises and plummeting poll numbers, including a rise in new COVID cases, a dismal jobs report, inflation, a record amount of drugs coming across the southern border, and, of course, the chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan that has left hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghan allies stranded under Taliban rule," Conway wrote.