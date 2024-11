President-elect Donald Trump said both he and Vice President Kamala Harris agreed it was time to unite the country following the 2024 presidential election, his campaign said.

"President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier today where she congratulated him on his historic victory," Steven Cheung, Trump campaign communications director said. "President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country."