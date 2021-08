The Pentagon on Thursday said it would send about 3,000 additional U.S. troops temporarily to Afghanistan to help secure the drawdown of U.S. embassy personnel at the embassy in Kabul.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the first deployment would occur in the next 24 and 48 hours.

The U.S. is winding down military operations and deployments in Afghanistan after years of conflict, and the Taliban has been resurgent in recent days, capitalizing on the drawdown.