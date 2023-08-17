Federal Judge Won't Block Florida's Chinese Property Law

A federal judge rejected attempts Thursday to place a preliminary injunction on a new Florida law that prohibits some Chinese citizens from buying and owning land in the Sunshine State, Politico reported.

Judge Allen Winsor of the federal District Court in Northern Florida said that those challenging the law could not demonstrate they could win the case, a critical factor in determining whether to block a law before a full trial.

In his 51-page decision, Winsor also argued that the four Chinese immigrants and a real-estate firm did not show that the Florida Legislature intentionally discriminated against them when it passed the law.

He then explained that the law was written as to ensure that "it would apply to a person of Chinese descent domiciled in China the same way it would apply to a person not of Chinese descent domiciled in China."

The statute was passed earlier this year with the support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, both Republicans, as well as the GOP-controlled state House and Senate.

It includes new restrictions on those hailing from China controlling property near military bases, critical infrastructure, and agricultural land — a move aimed at countering American land grabs by Beijing.

The law includes other countries as well. Those from Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela will also face restrictions on their ability to purchase some property in the state.

The plaintiffs, however, have argued that the move unfairly targets those of immigrant backgrounds. They have taken issue with the law singling out some Chinese citizens from purchasing over two acres of land.

"This law is hurting immigrants who are trying to build lives in Florida," stated Multi-Choice Realty LLC President Song Jian, whose group is involved in the suit. "As a Chinese American who has called Orlando my home for over 20 years, I've been extremely worried since this law went into effect."