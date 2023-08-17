×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: judge | allen winsor | lawsuit | florida | chinese | citizens | property

Federal Judge Won't Block Florida's Chinese Property Law

By    |   Thursday, 17 August 2023 08:49 PM EDT

A federal judge rejected attempts Thursday to place a preliminary injunction on a new Florida law that prohibits some Chinese citizens from buying and owning land in the Sunshine State, Politico reported.

Judge Allen Winsor of the federal District Court in Northern Florida said that those challenging the law could not demonstrate they could win the case, a critical factor in determining whether to block a law before a full trial.

In his 51-page decision, Winsor also argued that the four Chinese immigrants and a real-estate firm did not show that the Florida Legislature intentionally discriminated against them when it passed the law.

He then explained that the law was written as to ensure that "it would apply to a person of Chinese descent domiciled in China the same way it would apply to a person not of Chinese descent domiciled in China."

The statute was passed earlier this year with the support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, both Republicans, as well as the GOP-controlled state House and Senate.

It includes new restrictions on those hailing from China controlling property near military bases, critical infrastructure, and agricultural land — a move aimed at countering American land grabs by Beijing.

The law includes other countries as well. Those from Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela will also face restrictions on their ability to purchase some property in the state.

The plaintiffs, however, have argued that the move unfairly targets those of immigrant backgrounds. They have taken issue with the law singling out some Chinese citizens from purchasing over two acres of land.

"This law is hurting immigrants who are trying to build lives in Florida," stated Multi-Choice Realty LLC President Song Jian, whose group is involved in the suit. "As a Chinese American who has called Orlando my home for over 20 years, I've been extremely worried since this law went into effect."

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore is a general assignment writer at Newsmax based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. He is an inaugural fellow at American Moment and previously served as chief editor of the New Conservatives publication.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A federal judge rejected attempts Thursday to place a preliminary injunction on a new Florida law that prohibits some Chinese citizens from buying and owning land in the Sunshine State, Politico reported.
judge, allen winsor, lawsuit, florida, chinese, citizens, property, ron desantis, injunction
316
2023-49-17
Thursday, 17 August 2023 08:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved