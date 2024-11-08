Sen. Hawley Backs John Cornyn for GOP Senate Leader

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., announced his support for Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, to succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as GOP Senate leader, Punchbowl News reported.

Hawley is the first senator to publicly endorse Cornyn, who is running against Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

"I'm backing John Cornyn for majority leader. In the last two years, nobody has done more to win back the majority than he has," Hawley said in a statement.

Hawley praised Cornyn for his fundraising efforts and his support for reauthorizing the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, which lapsed earlier this year.

"[Cornyn] has voiced his support for the RECA compromise that would fairly compensate hundreds of thousands of Americans poisoned by their government, including so many in Missouri," Hawley said.

Hawley, a vocal critic McConnell, said Cornyn, who is close to the outgoing minority leader, "will work closely and effectively with" President-elect Donald Trump.

Cornyn has sold Republicans on his ability to lead Republicans through the fight to reauthorize Trump's tax cuts and his ability to raise money, Punchbowl reported.

"I'm delighted to give him my support," Hawley said.

Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., have expressed support for Thune. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is backing Scott.