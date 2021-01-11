Turley Dismisses 'Snap Impeachment' Effort

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has dismissed Democrats’ efforts to target President Donald Trump with a “snap impeachment” following the riot at the Capitol last week.

“The very concept of a snap impeachment runs against the grain of the Constitution. This was supposed to be a deliberative, not an impulsive, process. It’s rather, you know, curious that you have House leadership saying they may just impeach and wait months. Why not do this the correct way? Why not hold an inquiry, have a hearing?” Turley said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

“There are very serious implications about what is occurring. And the first of those issues is this snap impeachment idea. You are creating a pathway for this type of impulse by impeachment. This is what we are talking about here. There is a desire not to have that inquiry or hearing to look at the implications of what they are going to do. There are serious questions here that we need to discuss,” he added.

“They are suggesting impeaching a president over a speech that many of us called reckless. But it’s a type of vicarious impeachment in the sense that he doesn’t call for violence in his speech. He in fact tells his followers to be peaceful, he says the reason they should go to the Capitol is to support members who are challenging the election. And to encourage other members to join them.”

Turley concluded, “So the speech itself would not meet any definition, as a criminal matter, of incitement.”