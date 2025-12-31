Fmr GOP Sen. Jon Kyl Reveals Dementia Diagnosis

Former GOP Arizona Sen. Jon Kyl disclosed that he has been diagnosed with dementia, adding that he will withdraw from public life.

Kyl, 83, served nearly three decades in Congress, beginning in the House in 1987 and later winning election to the Senate in 1994.

The New York Times reported that in a statement released by his office, Kyl said, "The time has come for me to withdraw from public life. I have been diagnosed with a neurological disease manifesting as dementia."

Kyl retired from the Senate in 2013 and later worked as a lobbyist with the law firm Covington & Burling.

He briefly returned to the Senate in 2018 after being appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey to fill the vacancy created by the death of Sen. John McCain.

Ducey later praised Kyl, comparing him to former Sen. Barry Goldwater, who is widely associated with the modern conservative movement.

When Kyl was appointed to fill McCain's seat, he was viewed as acceptable to both McCain supporters and allies of President Donald Trump.

Born in Nebraska, Kyl moved to Arizona at 18 to attend the University of Arizona, where he earned undergraduate and law degrees.

He was admitted to the Arizona State Bar in 1966 and worked as a lobbyist for an Arizona law firm before entering politics.

The University of Arizona said it has been selected as the steward of Kyl's papers.

"My family and I now head down a path filled with moments of joy and increasing difficulties," Kyl wrote.

"I am grateful beyond expression for their love and support, in these coming days as in all the days of my life. Despite this diagnosis, I remain a very fortunate man."

Kyl played a key role in tribal water rights settlements and state water policy negotiations during his time in Congress, according to Sarah Porter of Arizona State University.

Porter, who directs the university's Kyl Center for Water Policy, said he was an important participant in shaping Arizona's water rules.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.