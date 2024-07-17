Speaker Johnson: Goal to Pick Up 10 House Seats

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said his goal is to pick up 10 more House seats in November for a Republican majority.

"It's my goal," Johnson told The Hill at the Republican National Convention. "We're very wary of setting benchmarks and making projections. But I'll tell you, we're very encouraged and very bullish about November.

"I'm traveling the country nonstop: 144 cities and 31 states now. We feel very good about where we are," he continued. "No matter where we are in the country, there's a real demographic shift and a lot of energy on our side. I think it's gonna be a good November for us."

Seven House seats are rated as toss-ups, according to the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, Inside Elections, and Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Republicans currently hold four of those seats and Democrats three. Currently, Republicans hold a 220-213 edge over Democrats in the chamber.