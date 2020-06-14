Trump Pollster McLaughlin: 'Anti-Trump' Media Knowingly Pushing False Polls

The mainstream media is putting out biased polls just as it did in 2016 in order to give the false impression that President Donald Trump is on his way to electoral defeat, Trump pollster John McLaughlin said in an interview that aired Sunday.

Speaking on "The Cats Roundtable" radio show on WABC 770 AM hosted by John Catsimatidis, McLaughlin said that "the mainstream media is so anti-Trump that … they're doing polls that they know will be skewed, that will water down the Republican vote, will water down the Trump vote."

Explaining that the surveys showing that Trump is behind by double digits to the presumptive Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden are just not true, McLaughlin said, "You've got this media bias that's trying to discourage Trump voters from coming out and proving those media polls wrong again" as they were in the presidential race against Hillary Clinton four years ago.

McLaughlin stressed that if you look at the details, "Trump's base is rock solid," but the surveys "under-count the Republicans" in order to obtain their false results.

However, McLaughlin said, "The mainstream media and their outrage at Donald Trump and the bias in trying to defat him is really transparent to most voters."

He emphasized that the race is very close, and that the Trump campaign is going "to run like we're behind."

McLaughlin said the challenge is to "make this race a contrast between what Donald Trump wants to do and what Joe Biden would do" and to demonstrate the achievements the president has throughout his term in office and especially in steering the country through the recent twin upheavals of the coronavirus pandemic and the social unrest.