Sen. Kennedy: Border Wall Building Halt 'Crime Against Nature and Intelligence'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on Monday called the estimated $2 billion price tag on President Joe Biden’s decision to not continue to build a border wall "an obscene waste" of taxpayer money.

According to a minority staff report from a Senate panel subcommittee issued by Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., the Biden administration is paying contractors at least $3 million a day to guard steel, concrete, and other materials in the desert — and wasting up to $2 billion by cancelling two border wall contracts in south Texas.

"I don’t think the Biden administration has ever told the truth about the border," Kennedy said, according to a transcript of his remarks on "Fox & Friends."

"I read the article about President Biden’s decision to pay the contractors $2 billion not to build a wall, not to finish the wall, and here is my conclusion about that: What do you call a genius in President Biden’s Homeland Security Department? A visitor."

"What he’s doing is a crime against nature and intelligence, for two reasons," Kennedy continued.

"Number one, it’s an obscene waste of taxpayer money. Senate Republicans are scrambling right now to pass an infrastructure bill that’s paid for. We could use this $2 billion that he is wasting. That would overlay about 1,600 miles of four-lane highways. Number two, border walls, in terms of border security, are a fat guy layup. There’s a reason that Saudi Arabia has a 500-mile border wall with Iraq."

And, he added, "There’s a reason that Israel has a 400-mile border wall in its country. There’s a reason that there’s a border wall between North and South Korea. There’s a reason that France has a border wall and Bulgaria. Border walls work."

According to Kennedy, every president since the wall went up 30 years ago has supported it, including Democrat Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

"I think the conclusion is almost inescapable, folks, that President Biden believes in open borders," Kennedy said.

"Let’s be honest, President Biden didn’t tell the American people the truth when he was running," Kennedy argued. "He believes in open borders, and he believes the border is a nuisance, that vetting people at the border is racist. He thinks anybody ought to be able to come into America."

Kennedy asserted since Biden’s been in office, "1 million people have come into America from the southern border and [we] don't have the slightest idea who they are."