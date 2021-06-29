Pelosi's Proposed Jan. 6 Committee 'Partisan Exercise': Rep. Katko

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proposed select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is nothing more than a "turbo-charged partisan exercise," according to Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y.

Katko previously helped strike a deal on a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission, but that proposal failed in the Senate.

Pelosi's resolution for a House select committee includes her naming eight of the 13 panel members, Newsweek reported Tuesday. The other five members would be chosen in consultation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

"I led the charge to create a January 6th commission that would be external, independent, bipartisan, and equitable in membership and subpoena power," Katko said in a statement Monday, according to Newsweek.

"The select committee proposed by Speaker Pelosi is literally the exact opposite of that."

CBS News reported an aide for Pelosi, D-Calif., said the speaker was "seriously considering including a Republican among her eight appointments to the Select Committee.”

That wasn’t enough to assuage Katko, who might have been considered by Pelosi due to his support for a bipartisan investigation..

"It would be a turbo-charged partisan exercise, not an honest fact-finding body that the American people and the Capitol Police deserve," Katko said in the statement. "For those reasons, I will not support its creation when voted upon."

He added that he likely would not consider serving on the committee.

"Recognizing the deeply disappointing departure this represents from a truly bipartisan solution, I have a hard time envisioning a scenario where I would participate, if asked," Katko said.

Katko, who represents the Syracuse, New York-area 24th District, is ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security. He and committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., agreed to a deal to form a bipartisan Jan. investigation earlier this year.

That proposal included a 10-person panel comprised of five Democrats and five Republicans. It passed in the House by a vote of 252 to 175 but failed to get enough Senate support to overcome the filibuster.

Newsweek said Pelosi's resolution likely will be passed by the House later this week along party lines.

CBS News reported that Rep Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., who joined Katko in voting to impeach former President Donald Trump, said she would not support Pelosi’s resolution.

"I want something the American people can believe and find credible," Herrera Beutler said, according to CBS News. "The only way to do that I believe is a 9/11 style commission, which I voted for."

One of Herrera-Beutler’s objections concerned the select committee being composed of sitting members of Congress instead of former lawmakers, according to CBS News.

Pelosi, in a statement Monday, criticized Senate Republicans for voting against the previous proposal, Newsweek reported. She alluded to reports that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had asked colleagues to vote against it as a personal favor.

"Senate Republicans did Mitch McConnell a 'personal favor' rather than their patriotic duty and voted against the bipartisan commission negotiated by Democrats and Republicans," Pelosi said. "But Democrats are determined to find the truth."

