Fetterman Still Struggles With Auditory Issues, Uses Captions in Senate

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., still has auditory issues from the stroke he had in May, and the Senate has set up a closed captioning system to help him do his job, Time reports.

The auditory processing issues first showed up on the campaign trail where Fetterman was able to give speeches and did use a captioning device. But he steered clear of the press and relied more on social media posts that he became known for in his battle against Republican Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman refused Oz's challenge of a debate in September, putting it off until late October, and his speech was at times awkward and halting. Nonetheless, he defeated Oz in the general election shortly afterward.

He also was criticized for using closed captioning during an interview with NBC News after indicating he was largely recovered. He has given only limited information on his health, and none since October.

Senate colleagues say they have seen improvement in his abilities since he was sworn in on January 3, Time reported. Most people with complications following a stroke plateau at some point in their recovery.

Once the election was over, the Office of Congressional Accessibility Services started communications with Fetterman to see what accommodations he would need, Time reported. That turned out to be a system that allows him to read in real time what people are saying, like television closed captioning.

Fetterman's desk in the Senate chamber has been fitted with a live display that can be raised or lowered depending on whether he is speaking. He has a wireless tablet for use at committee hearings and used it Wednesday at the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry's first meeting.

Professional captioners in the Senate Office of Captioning Services use technology to provide the captions so they will be more accurate than automated technology. Transcribers already had been hired because the Senate is moving to provide closed captioning for the Senate.

"I do think that John Fetterman — his example personally, and the example the Senate is setting — will be really helpful to a lot of people," Maria Town, president and CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities told Time. "It's going to take many, many people, both people with disabilities and non-disabled people, actually saying, 'OK, we can make this happen in our workplace, in our church, in our community centers.'"

