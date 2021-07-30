Biden Handed Card in Meeting Saying Something on His Chin

President Joe Biden on Friday received an unexpected note during a meeting with governors and various officials informing him ''Sir, there is something on your chin,'' on a card that was clearly visible to Associated Press and other photographers present.

Biden, during a discussion at the Eisenhower Building on wildfire prevention and the ongoing impacts of the 2021 wildfire season, received a note with the message from an aide. Biden did appear to have some kind of small, orange or white fleck on his chin which he subsequently tried to brush away before licking his lips, as seen in photographs of the meeting.

The president did not appear to notice that there was anything on his face as he spoke about wildfires.

''The threat of western wildfires this year is as severe as it's ever been,'' Biden said, according to The Daily Mail.

''In short we have big complex wildfires burning across multiple areas,'' he added, noting that fighting these fires ''is really, really dangerous work.''