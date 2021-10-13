×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Afghanistan | Biden Administration | Homeland Security | Immigration | joebiden | afganistan | taliban

Biden WH to Allow Former Taliban Civil Servants Into US

Biden WH to Allow Former Taliban Civil Servants Into US

President Joe Biden. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 13 October 2021 08:50 PM

The Biden administration is planning to allow certain people into the United States who worked for the Taliban government in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, Fox News reported.

A draft document from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) outlines how the Department of Homeland Security plans to issue a memorandum on the previously mentioned civil servants so that they can be exempt from terrorism-related inadmissibility grounds (TRIG) if they fulfill other background requirements.

"Many individuals who worked in civil service positions before the declaration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in 1996 continued to do so after the declaration," the document reads in justification of these applicants. "Some did so under duress or other situations of hardship."

"Some used their positions in humanitarian capacities to mitigate the repressive actions of the Taliban regime, often at great personal risk. Some of these civil servants later worked for or helped the International Security Assistance Force, the U.S. government or the Afghan government that was established in Dec. 22, 2001," the document states.

One White House official commented that the memo would not change the vetting process and that law enforcement counterterrorism officials would still screen applicants as they would anyone else entering the country.

"The effect [of the memo] is that people who worked as doctors, grade school teachers, civil servants or low-level government employees wouldn't automatically be barred from ever entering the United States because they worked in those professions," the official said.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Biden administration is planning to allow certain people into the United States who worked for the Taliban government in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, Fox News reported.
joebiden, afganistan, taliban
242
2021-50-13
Wednesday, 13 October 2021 08:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved