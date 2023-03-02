×
Rep. Joe Wilson to Newsmax: Right to Work Bill Would Help Workers

(Newsmax/"National Report")

Thursday, 02 March 2023 04:06 PM EST

Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Thursday that his National Right to Work bill "would be so beneficial to the workers" of America. 

The bill would erase automatic-dues clauses in federal statute.

Wilson said on "National Report" that current union tactics force "people pay dues and then these dues are substantially used for political purposes and many times are used to support candidates that workers do not vote for. But the bottom line, it's ... forced unionization and we have a great example in South Carolina of the success of right to work."

"A classic example is at the time of the collapse of the American automobile industry. They were [imploding] at the same time because of BMW, located in South Carolina, right-to-work state, BMW expanded its production, expanded its sales. And so, over and over again, we can see examples of the 27 states that have right to work, how beneficial right to work can be."

When asked about the bill's chances in Congress, Wilson said: "We've already got 30 co-sponsors, which is a substantial number for any bill, and I'm confident that will reach 100. Then we'll be very hopeful of bringing it before Congress, before the House, and onto the Senate. But it's just [the] basic rights of workers to join the union or not join a union. What is best for them?"

