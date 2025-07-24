WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | merrick garland | neera tanden | jeffrey epstein | files | doj

Biden Adviser Tanden Blames Garland for Epstein File Dithering

By    |   Thursday, 24 July 2025 10:49 PM EDT

Neera Tanden, who was an adviser to former President Joe Biden, pointed the finger at Merrick Garland for the Justice Department's failure to act on Jeffrey Epstein's files, claiming the former attorney general was "hypersensitive" and unwilling to pursue the case aggressively, the New York Post reported.

Tanden, the former director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, criticized Garland for his refusal to pursue deeper investigations into files related to Epstein's sex trafficking network.

Speaking on "The Bulwark Podcast" on Wednesday, Tanden was pressed by host Tim Miller on why the Biden administration failed to act on the Epstein files.

"Anytime I say anything about Epstein, they're like, 'Why didn't Joe Biden's — why didn't Joe Biden release the files?' And this is what I say: Have you met Merrick Garland?" Tanden said.

Tanden said the Biden White House maintained a hands-off approach with the Justice Department, claiming the administration made no enforcement decisions regarding the case.

"[T]he Joe Biden White House had nothing to do with enforcement on any topic," she said. "Because of the abuses of the Trump administration, the White House didn't engage in any particular enforcement matter."

She added that the administration "barely did engage on policy with the Department of Justice," describing the department as "so arms-length to us."

According to Tanden, the Biden team had "no idea" what Garland was doing, if anything, concerning the Epstein files. She speculated that Garland's refusal to act may have stemmed from an overwhelming desire to avoid being seen as politically biased.

"I can't really tell you why Merrick Garland didn't do it. I would say that he was hypersensitive about any perceptions of unfairness to a point where I think, you know, I'm not sure justice was always even done," she said.

Tanden suggested Garland was reluctant to take further action due to criticism over his handling of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot prosecutions.

"And I can imagine he thought, you know, after he's doing [Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot cases] and all the conservative blowback on that — maybe he wouldn't even look into Ghislaine Maxwell — but someone should ask him," she said. "I wish he had looked into it."

Tanden's comments came the same day a House Oversight subcommittee voted to subpoena Garland, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and several former Justice Department officials. The subpoenas are tied to a congressional investigation into Maxwell, Epstein's associate, who was convicted in 2022 on sex trafficking conspiracy charges.

Earlier this month, the Department of Justice and the FBI announced they found no new information in the Epstein files warranting criminal charges against additional third parties.

The decision has rankled supporters of President Donald Trump, who have long demanded full transparency and accountability in the Epstein matter.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Neera Tanden, who was an adviser to former President Joe Biden, pointed the finger at Merrick Garland for the Justice Department's failure to act on Jeffrey Epstein's files, claiming the former attorney general was "hypersensitive" and unwilling to pursue the case.
joe biden, merrick garland, neera tanden, jeffrey epstein, files, doj
467
2025-49-24
Thursday, 24 July 2025 10:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved