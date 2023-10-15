×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | gaza | israel | palestinians | terrorists | attack | hamas

Biden Calls Potential Israeli Occupation of Gaza 'Big Mistake'

By    |   Sunday, 15 October 2023 10:23 PM EDT

President Joe Biden said in an interview aired Sunday that Israel shouldn't reoccupy Gaza in the wake of the massive terrorist attack Hamas carried out against Israel last week.

Speaking to CBS's "60 Minutes" in an interview was filmed Thursday, Biden was asked about the notion of Israel reoccupying Gaza, to which he replied, "I think it'd be a big mistake.

"Look, what happened in Gaza, in my view, is Hamas and the extreme elements of Hamas don't represent all the Palestinian people. And I think that it would be a mistake for Israel to occupy Gaza again," Biden said. "But going in but taking out the extremists — the Hezbollah is up north but Hamas down south — is a necessary requirement."

When asked if he thinks Hamas must be eliminated entirely, Biden answered in the affirmative, saying, "Yes, I do. But there needs to be a Palestinian Authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state."

Biden said that he supports a "humanitarian corridor" to allow innocent civilians safe passage from Gaza while Israel fights Hamas, saying, "Our team is talking to them about that, whether there is an outlet to get these women and children out of that area at the moment — but it's hard.

"There's a standard that democratic institutions and countries go by. I'm confident that there's going to be an ability for the innocents in Gaza to be able to have access to medicine and food and water," Biden added.

Israel has called for 1 million people in northern Gaza to evacuate to its southern half. U.S. officials have been working to help Americans looking to leave both Gaza and the West Bank, however, none that they know of have been able to get out, according to The Hill.

Jeremy Frankel | editorial.frankel@newsmax.com

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden said in an interview aired Sunday that Israel shouldn't reoccupy Gaza in the wake of the massive terrorist attack Hamas carried out against Israel last week.
joe biden, gaza, israel, palestinians, terrorists, attack, hamas, occupation
296
2023-23-15
Sunday, 15 October 2023 10:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved