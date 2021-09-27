Biden: Economic Agenda 'May Not' Pass by End of Week

President Joe Biden on Monday confirmed that his economic agenda and plan to fund the government “may not” pass through Congress before the end of the week, but did say he’s confident they will pass soon.

"It may not be by the end of the week. I hope it’s by the end of the week," Biden told reporters on Monday, according to The Hill. "But as long as we’re still alive, we’ve got three things to do: The debt ceiling, continuing resolution, and the two pieces of legislation. If we do that, the country is going to be in great shape."

When asked what is currently at stake for both his presidency and his agenda, Biden said, “Victory,” adding: "You know me. I’m a born optimist. I think things are going to go well. I think we’re going to get it done. I have meetings tonight, tomorrow and for the next little bit."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., previously said that the $3.5 trillion spending package, the infrastructure agreement, and the bill to fund the government “must pass” by the end of this month, saying in a letter to Democrats on Saturday that September 30 is “a date fraught with meaning.”

Pelosi wrote: “This week, we must pass a continuing resolution, Build Back Better Act and the” infrastructure agreement.

“The next few days will be a time of intensity,” the speaker wrote. “We sent a [continuing resolution] to the Senate and are awaiting their action to avoid a shutdown. We must pass the [Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework] to avoid the expiration of the surface transportation funding on September 30. And we must stay on schedule to pass the reconciliation bill so that we can Build Back Better.”