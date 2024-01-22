'Deep Fake' Robocall Urges Dems Not to Vote In N.H. Tuesday

Organizers managing a campaign to write in President Joe Biden's name for the New Hampshire primary are incensed at a fake robocall urging Democrat voters not to cast their ballots Tuesday.

The call, either an imitation or digital manipulation of Biden's voice declares: "Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again. Your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday," NBC News reported.

On Monday, the Biden write-in campaign fired back.

"This is deep fake disinformation designed to harm Joe Biden, suppress votes, and damage our democracy," Aaron Jacobs, a spokesperson for the write-in campaign, said in a statement, The Hill reported.

Jacobs said the call was referred to police.

"We are confident that New Hampshire voters will respond by showing up to the polls and making clear that we won't be intimidated by these dirty tricks," Jacobs stated. "We remain focused on one goal until polls close on Tuesday: encouraging Granite Staters to write-in Joe Biden."

New Hampshire attorney general's office says it's investigating what appears to be an "unlawful attempt" at voter suppression.

"Although the voice in the robocall sounds like the voice of President Biden, this message appears to be artificially generated based on initial indications," the attorney general's office said in a statement.

"These messages appear to be an unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election and to suppress New Hampshire voters. New Hampshire voters should disregard the content of this message entirely."

Biden's name isn't on the Tuesday ballot because the Democratic National Committee doesn't recognize the New Hampshire primary as an official part of the nominating process. But New Hampshire officials defied the DNC's new primary calendar by holding its traditional first-in-the-nation vote on Jan. 23.

The DNC's official primary calendar puts South Carolina first.

Though Biden's campaign isn't competing in New Hampshire, Democrats in the state organized a write-in effort to support the president. It's not affiliated with the Biden campaign, The Hill noted.

Meanwhile, supporters of the write-in effort have gone to dozens of meetings and there are plans to have volunteers stationed at polling places around the state Tuesday, The Hill reported.

According to the outlet, more than 20 Democrats will be on Tuesday's ballot, including Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson — both of whom are running primary campaigns against Biden.