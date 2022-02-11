Poll: Just 20 Percent of Americans Believe Biden Will Be 'Successful' President

A new poll released by the Pew Research Center Thursday found that just 20% of American adults believe President Joe Biden will be a successful president.

More than twice that number – 43% – believe Biden will be unsuccessful, and 37% believe it is too soon to tell, the poll found.

Among religious groups in the United States, Black Protestants are the group most likely to believe that Biden will be a successful president, with 35% reporting optimism, followed by Hispanic Catholics, at 32%.

Support among White Christians is limited, with just 7% of White evangelicals and 13% of White non-evangelical Protestants saying that Biden will be successful.

The poll also found that Biden's support among fellow Catholics was low, at 23%, although levels of support among Catholics also differed by race.

Among White Catholics, 17% believe Biden will be successful, while 52% said he will be unsuccessful and 31% said it is too soon to tell.

The president often speaks about his Catholic faith; however, Catholics have been divided along partisan lines about Biden's adherence to Catholic teachings, and some U.S. Catholic leaders say he should be denied communion because of his stance on abortion.

In 2019, the Florence Morning News (FMN) reported that Biden was denied communion at a Catholic church in South Carolina over his support for abortion rights.

The Rev. Robert Morey, pastor at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Florence, told FMN at the time that he had denied Biden communion because "any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching."

"As a priest, it is my responsibility to minister to those souls entrusted to my care, and I must do so even in the most difficult situations," Morey said. "I will keep Mr. Biden in my prayers."

Religiously unaffiliated respondents were also skeptical of Biden, the poll found, with only 22% saying he will be successful. Thirty-two percent of those who identified as atheist predicted he will be successful, while 25% of agnostics and 18% of people who did not identify with anything in particular predicted success.

The Pew Research Center poll was conducted Jan. 10-17 and surveyed 5,128 American adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.