Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Americans Will Return GOP to Power

Americans have always risen to the occasion and will do it again next November when they vote to put Republicans back in power, Rep. Jim Jordan promised on Newsmax Saturday.

"The world is a safer and better place when America leads with the values that make our country special," the Ohio Republican said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"I always say that you can't lead militarily, you can't lead diplomatically if you don't leave economically."

But now, the Democrats' economic plan is "literally the dumbest plan I've ever seen," Jordan told Show host Joe Pinion."

"They locked down the economy and spend like crazy, and they pay people not to work. And this week, they're getting ready to pass legislation, and for all those people who have been working, we're going to raise your taxes."

And since Joe Biden was elected president, countries around the world have lost respect for the United States. He has also "messed up" on the border, inflation, and more, said Jordan.

"You can go on and on with the Biden administration and that doesn't even count what they're doing to our liberties; what they're doing to the First Amendment," said Jordan.

Further, nobody thought the loss of energy independence could happen so fast, but it did with Biden, and in only 10 months, and Democrats want it that way, the congressman added.

For example, he said that last week, when the CEO's of the nation's six biggest oil companies testified virtually to the House Oversight and Reform Committee, the push was on from Democrats, including one lawmaker from California, who he didn't name, on officials to decrease production.

"I"m like, that's the dumbest thing I've ever heard," said Jordan. "The president of the United States is begging OPEC to increase production, and I said to him 'what do you want? $8 gasoline for the families of this great country?' So this is how out of touch they are and how committed they are ot their leftist agenda and big government control."

But Americans are waking up, said Jordan, as shown in the Virginia election earlier this month.

"We don't like this craziness that we see and we're going to push back," he added.

Until that happens, Americans are being slammed by inflation that is driving up the costs of food, gas, and more.

"It turns out that when you run a campaign where you have 30-year-high inflation, and you tell parents that the government is smarter than them, voters don't like that too much," said Jordan. "When you tell people in urban areas we're going to defund the police turns out voters don't like that too much, and they said no, no, we're not going to tolerate that."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here