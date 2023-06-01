Jill Biden to Skip Israel on Middle East Trip

First Lady Jill Biden plans to avoid Israel during her trip to the Middle East, North Africa, and the Iberian Peninsula.

In a Tuesday thread on Twitter, the president's wife revealed that she is visiting the Muslim-majority countries "to build on our longstanding partnerships and meet with young people across the region" to discuss the future.

She highlighted attending the wedding of Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein's son, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, who is set to marry Saudi-born Rajwa Al Saif on June 1 at Zahran Palace.

Jill Biden's trip will also include Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, and Portugal, The Associated Press reported.

"Government to government, people to people, and heart to heart, we will continue to strengthen our relationships in the region and reaffirm our commitment to the future of young people around the world," the first lady stated.

The trip comes as the Biden administration has refused to directly meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since his election victory in November, Breitbart noted.

Netanyahu has been at the center of corruption allegations for several years. And in recent months, his coalition has received substantial public pushback for attempting to reform the country's judiciary procedure.

Israel has since suggested that the Biden administration might be involved in stoking the demonstrations against Netanyahu's coalition, according to The New York Times.

"Israel is a sovereign country which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends," Netanyahu said last week.