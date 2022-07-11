×
Jill Biden: Hispanic Community, Unique as 'Breakfast Tacos'

First Lady Jill Biden speaks during the Smithsonian Latino Museum Reception on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Smithsonian Latino Museum)

By    |   Monday, 11 July 2022 08:25 PM EDT

First lady Jill Biden faced rebuke from Republicans after comparing the "diversity" of the Hispanic community to San Antonio's "unique" selection of "breakfast tacos," The Hill reported.

Speaking at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference in San Antonio on Monday, Biden said of the organization's President Raul Yzaguirre that he has "helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the [bodegas] of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength."

Shortly after the first lady's comment, Republicans were quick to point out the tone-deafness, arguing it as an example of why Hispanic voters are straying from Democrats.

Tweeting a clip of Biden's speech, Arizona GOP Rep. Andy Biggs commented, "no wonder Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party!"

Christina Pushaw, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, also commented, tweeting, "imagine the regime media meltdown if a conservative called Hispanics' breakfast tacos' like Dr. Jill Biden did at the Latinx Luncheon today. Democringe."

Steve Guest, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz's special adviser for communications,  added, "this isn't Veep. Which White House speechwriter just won a bet for getting the First Lady to say something like this?"

The first lady's comments come after reports of Democrats struggling to garner support from Latin voters.

In April, Quinnipiac University published a poll finding that only 26% of Hispanic voters surveyed approved of President Joe Biden's job performance — this was the lowest approval rating of any demographic group.

