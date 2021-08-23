×
Psaki Claims Americans Are Not 'Stranded' in Afghanistan

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks in the daily press briefing on Aug. 23, 2021. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Monday, 23 August 2021 07:17 PM

White House press secretary Jen Psaki shuttered at the idea of Americans being stranded in now Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. 

When pressed on the way the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, Psaki responded, "First of all, I think it's irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not," Psaki said, according to National Review.

"We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home, home," she added.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy followed up on Psaki's retort: "'There are no Americans stranded' is the White House's official position on what's happening in Afghanistan right now?"

Psaki replied: "I'm just calling you out for saying that we are stranding Americans in Afghanistan when we have been very clear that we are not leaving Americans who want to return home. We are going to bring them home." 

Currently, the only way for Americans to leave Afghanistan is through Hamid Karzai International Airport, which is surrounded by Taliban checkpoints. 

On Wednesday, the State Department warned that "the United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid Karzai International Airport."

Politics
Monday, 23 August 2021 07:17 PM
