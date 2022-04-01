×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jen psaki | mainstream media | white house | biden

WH Press Corps Questions Psaki's Ethics Amid Reports of MSNBC Gig

WH Press Corps Questions Psaki's Ethics Amid Reports of MSNBC Gig
White House press secretary Jen Psaki. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 01 April 2022 05:50 PM

Reporters laid into White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday over reports she plans to leave the position to pursue a job with MSNBC as a network host, according to Mediaite.

After deflecting a question from CBS News White House correspondent Ed O'Keefe about the validity of the reports, O'Keefe asked a follow-up question regarding the ethics of negotiating with a media organization while holding the press secretary position.

"Just because this has been raised by our colleagues, by people who are observing this process, is it ethical for you to continue to be conducting this job while negotiating with a media outlet?" O'Keefe asked.

Psaki denied the suggestion and provided a lengthy response to the reporter.

"I have always gone over and above the stringent ethical and legal requirements of the Biden administration, and I take that very seriously," she replied. "As a standard for every employee at the White House, I have received rigorous ethics counseling, including as it relates to any future employment.

"I complied with all requirements and gone beyond. I've taken steps to recuse myself from decisions as appropriate."

The press secretary was then pressured further by NBC News' Kristen Welker.

"Jen, given the reports that have been confirmed by multiple media outlets, how can you continue to be an effective briefer if you do in fact have plans to join a media outlet?" Welker asked.

Psaki responded to Welker saying that "at whatever time" she leaves the White House, she will spend time with her young children and sleep. She further pleaded that she is acting legally and ethically.

"The question is: How is it ethical to have these conversations with media outlets while you continue to have a job standing behind that podium?" Welker continued to push.

Psaki responded by saying: "There are a range of stringent ethical and legal requirements that are imposed on everybody in this administration and many administrations past about any conversations you are having with future employers. That is true of any industry you're working in, and I have abided by those and tried to take steps to go beyond that as well."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Reporters laid into White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday over reports she will be leaving the position to pursue a job with MSNBC as a network host, according to Mediaite.
jen psaki, mainstream media, white house, biden
357
2022-50-01
Friday, 01 April 2022 05:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved