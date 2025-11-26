Resolution Introduced Opposing Ghislaine Maxwell Pardon

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives opposing a commutation or pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice and former girlfriend, who is in federal prison for sex trafficking.

Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said Maxwell, who helped recruit young women and girls for Epstein, the disgraced New York financier, is seeking a presidential commutation.

Maxwell sent an email to an attorney last month with the subject line "Commutation Application," but it does not include details of the application.

An attorney for Maxwell dismissed Raskin's resolution.

"Sigh. This kind of resolution is performative virtue signaling," David Oscar Markus said in a statement.

"Shouldn't Congress prioritize substantive legislative work rather than meaningless gestures?" Markus added.

Raskin's resolution would be symbolic, since Congress cannot prevent the president from issuing commutations or pardons, which Raskin acknowledged in a statement.

"Congress has the unilateral power to speak on behalf of the lawmaking branch and the people we represent," Raskin said.

"Just as President [Donald] Trump aggressively lobbied Members of Congress not to vote for release of the Epstein files (until he changed his mind at the last minute), we have the right to speak about the abuse of the pardon power to violate the rule of law, justice and public safety," Raskin continued.

A similar resolution was introduced by Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., in August but did not receive a vote.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., have publicly opposed a pardon for Maxwell.

Last week, all but one member of the House voted to compel the Justice Department to release its files on Epstein, who committed suicide while in federal prison in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act last week, requiring the DOJ to begin publishing all unclassified Epstein records, including investigative materials and internal communications.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump is not "talking about or even thinking about" a pardon or commutation for Maxwell, while White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson called Raskin's efforts "pathetic."

"These Democrats are so pathetic they will do anything to distract from their colleagues like [Del.] Stacey Plaskett and [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries soliciting money and dinner from Jeffrey Epstein AFTER he was a known sex offender," Jackson said in a statement.

Plaskett, who represents the U.S. Virgin Islands, texted with Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing and previously received campaign donations from him.

The House rejected a motion to censure her last week.

Epstein reportedly received a campaign-donation solicitation from a fundraising firm in 2013 that included an invitation to a private event with Jeffries.