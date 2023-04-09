Trump Has No More Classified Documents: Lawyer

James Trusty, one of the attorneys representing former President Donald Trump in the investigation into documents being kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, said Sunday he is certain Trump no longer has classified documents in his possession.

"What’s been publicly put out there through incredible amounts of leaks from the DOJ and FBI was they started making mention of some of the follow-up searches to comply with the subpoena that was undertaken by our team, with very professional searchers," Trusty said in an interview on ABC News' "This Week."

"Every step of the way, if we found anything of interest, even if it’s probably not classified, we’ve turned it over to the FBI and DOJ," he added.

Meanwhile, Trump's team has been "thorough, we've been professional, we've been ethical and we're satisfied that there is no outstanding issue relating to compliance with the subpoena."

But still, as Trump pointed out recently, the Presidential Records Act "allows the president to determine what's personal and what’s presidential," said Trusty. "That dictates how they relate to the archivist, who in this case was extremely politicized against Donald Trump, making criminal referrals for the first time in history when there’s no criminal overlay for the Presidential Records Act."

That has led to some "real bad faith" in how the investigation got started, including the use of criminal investigations for a civil dispute, Trusty argued.

Trusty also appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press," where he argued that the document discoveries have been "mischaracterized" to the media to suggest that Trump "is just sitting on a mountain of documents."

"That is not true at all," he told show host Chuck Todd. "It was a completely innocuous situation, 4,500 pages of documents with several mixed in that didn't stand out to a low-level staffer, period."

And then, Trusty said, the team "chased down the chain of custody in a professional manner and immediately turned that over to the FBI and DOJ and they tried to run with that as obstruction and it was the exact opposite."

Trusty also discussed with ABC News Trump's arraignment in New York City on felony counts of falsifying business records, and while he wouldn't disclose Trump's defense plans, he said the former president is "obviously a very resilient guy."

But if the case isn't shut down, it will result in a "whole new model of criminal justice" in the United States, and "he's very aware of that," Trusty said. "He very quickly pivoted to the big picture, the historic picture, and I tend to agree. This is a bad moment for this country."

Trump has frequently slammed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and while Trusty said he wouldn't try to control "the politics of the moment," Bragg did run for office "saying he was the best guy to take out Donald Trump."

And when such targeting happens, that's how cases come about like with Bragg, who is relying on former Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen as a key witness, said Trusty.

"It is an absurd situation, and multiple prosecutors passed by this," he added. "We have a lot of confidence about how it plays out in a long run, but the long run, the historic run, this is a bad moment, and we’ve got to do what we can to let the people know that this is a different criminal justice if we go down this road."

Trusty, who is not part of Trump's New York defense team, also said Sunday he believes there will be some "very well-placed motions to dismiss" the case, which should be the priority, and to change the venue for the proceedings.

"We’re a long way out from worrying about changes of venue or evidentiary-type motions," said Trusty. "I think you’ll see some very robust motions. And I hope and think probably much earlier than December, which is the next court date."