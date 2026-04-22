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Tags: james comer | donald trump | ghislaine maxwell | jeffrey epstein

Rep. Comer: Some on Oversight Panel Open to Maxwell Pardon

By    |   Wednesday, 22 April 2026 05:47 PM EDT

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the ​House Oversight Committee, ⁠on Wednesday ​told Politico that members ⁠of his panel are ​open to President Donald Trump pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell so that ⁠she would ⁠share information ⁠with ⁠his committee for its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Comer told the outlet the panel is divided on whether a pardon should be offered in exchange for Maxwell's cooperation.

Maxwell, the only convicted associate in Epstein's sex trafficking case, invoked her Fifth Amendment rights during a committee deposition. Her attorney has said she would speak only if granted clemency, which rests with the president. Trump has not ruled out a pardon.

Comer said some lawmakers support such a deal but declined to name them and said he does not speak for the full committee. He added he opposes clemency for Maxwell.

Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the panel's top Democrat, said Democrats unanimously oppose a pardon, calling it disrespectful to victims and harmful to the investigation.

The probe has been hindered by Maxwell's refusal to cooperate and Epstein's 2019 death in federal custody.

Politico also reported that Maxwell's attorney, David Oscar Markus, said a pardon is possible and that she previously met with Justice Department officials under limited immunity before being transferred to a lower-security facility.

During that meeting, Maxwell said she did not see Trump engage in misconduct with Epstein, according to Politico. Garcia said the committee should review the circumstances of her transfer.

Reuters contributed to this report.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Politics
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the ​House Oversight Committee, ⁠on Wednesday ​told Politico that members ⁠of his panel are ​open to President Donald Trump pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell so that ⁠she would ⁠share information ⁠with ⁠his committee.
james comer, donald trump, ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein
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2026-47-22
Wednesday, 22 April 2026 05:47 PM
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