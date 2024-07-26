WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Clyburn: Harris Has 'Well Beyond' Support to Be Nominee

By    |   Friday, 26 July 2024 08:23 PM EDT

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., who was instrumental in helping President Joe Biden secure the 2020 Democrat nomination, said Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris has "well beyond" the support she needs to clinch the top spot on the party's ticket.

"I think that the vice president has well beyond the numbers required to secure the nomination on the first ballot," Clyburn told MSNBC, according to The Hill.

No candidate has stepped up to challenge Harris for the Democrat nomination after Biden dropped out of the race. If Harris remains unopposed, delegates reportedly will begin voting online on Aug. 1. If she has a challenger, the voting could begin by Aug. 7.

The Democratic National Committee had planned to nominate Biden virtually before the national convention Aug. 19-22 in Chicago, citing an Ohio law that set an Aug. 7 deadline to get names of its ballot. But the GOP-led Ohio Legislature amended law, changing the deadline to Sept. 1.

Clyburn said it was "very significant" that former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama endorsed Harris.

"I spoke with the former [president] several times during the past week, and I happen to know that he is very much into this ticket, and he is gonna be very, very helpful going forward," Clyburn said, according to The Hill.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

