Trump Prosecutor Smith to Testify Before Congress Jan. 22

Jack Smith, the former U.S. Justice Department special counsel who brought two now-dropped criminal cases against President Donald Trump, will give public testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Jan. 22, according to a statement from the Republican-controlled panel.
Smith had privately testified before the committee in December, when he defended his investigation into Trump, telling lawmakers that the basis for the prosecutions "rests entirely with President Trump and his actions."
Smith and his team secured indictments in 2023, accusing Trump of illegally retaining classified documents following his first term in office and plotting to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.
Smith dropped both cases after Trump won the 2024 election, citing a Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting president.
