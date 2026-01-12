Trump Prosecutor Smith to Testify Before Congress Jan. 22

Jack Smith, ⁠the former U.S. Justice Department special counsel who brought two now-dropped criminal cases against President Donald Trump, will give public testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on ⁠Jan. 22, according to a statement from the Republican-controlled panel.

Smith ​had privately testified before the committee in December, when he defended his ‍investigation into Trump, telling lawmakers that the ⁠basis for the prosecutions "rests entirely with President Trump and his actions."

Smith and his team secured ⁠indictments in ​2023, accusing Trump ⁠of illegally retaining classified documents following ‍his first term in office and plotting ‌to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.

Smith dropped both ⁠cases ​after Trump ‍won the 2024 election, citing a Justice Department policy ‍against prosecuting a sitting president.