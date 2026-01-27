Israel Braces for US Strike on Iran

Israel is preparing for the possibility of a U.S. military strike on Iran with little to no advance warning, according to the Israeli outlet Maariv, as regional tensions continue to rise and concerns grow over Iranian retaliation.

The report said the Israel Defense Forces expects Washington to provide only minimal notice before any action, a deliberate protocol designed to prevent leaks that could jeopardize U.S. operations.

Israel has been on its highest level of alert for more than a week, amid mounting fears that Iran or its regional proxies could respond to any American strike.

Under this scenario, Israeli preparations would take place quietly and out of public view, the report said.

According to Maariv, a small circle of officials would be notified shortly beforehand to carry out discreet steps, including alerting senior personnel at Israeli airlines to prepare for the possible evacuation of civilian aircraft.

Energy sector officials could also be quietly notified, while Home Front Command rescue units could be repositioned using cover explanations, keeping many soldiers unaware of the true purpose.

Security along Israel's borders, particularly in the north, could be reinforced without public announcements. Officials say the goal would be to maximize readiness while avoiding panic or tipping off adversaries.

Public warnings, including sirens and emergency broadcasts, would only be activated once a U.S. strike begins, based on real-time assessments of the scope of the attack, Iranian targets, and Tehran's ability to retaliate.

Decisions affecting schools, public transportation, and the broader economy would follow.

Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, head of the IDF's Northern Command, recently stressed that Israel must be prepared on all fronts, noting that any U.S. action against Iran could trigger responses directed at Israel.

While Israeli officials reportedly expect some level of advance notice from Washington, estimates vary — from minutes to a few hours. Defense officials believe the question is no longer if, but when, as coordination with U.S. Central Command continues.

The heightened alert comes as the United States increased its military presence and intelligence activity in the region. Recent movements include advanced reconnaissance aircraft and other assets associated with past U.S. operations.