Israeli President Herzog Praises Trump: Dear Friend of Israel

By    |   Wednesday, 06 November 2024 06:35 AM EST

Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday morning after Fox News declared the Republican the victor in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, calling him “a true and dear friend of Israel, and a champion of peace and cooperation in our region.”

“I look forward to working with you to strengthen the ironclad bond between our peoples, to build a future of peace and security for the Middle East, and to uphold our shared values. On behalf of the Jewish and democratic State of Israel, and all our people, I wish you much success,” tweeted Herzog.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate

Politics
Wednesday, 06 November 2024 06:35 AM
