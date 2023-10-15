×
Tags: israel | hamas | ilhan omar | aoc | misinformation | children

Pro-Israel Supporters Rip AOC, Omar for Misinformation

By    |   Sunday, 15 October 2023 09:56 AM EDT

Supporters of Israel called out progressive Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for spreading misinformation surrounding the country's war against Hamas.

Omar, who like AOC is a member of the left-wing "Squad" in the U.S. House, shared a social media post claiming to show "Child Genocide in Palestine" but containing a photo of dead children taken after a 2013 chemical weapons attack in Syria.

On Thursday, AOC had posted a tweet saying: "The level of misinformation in all directions at this moment is incredibly high, especially on this platform. If you see a claim, photo, or video that triggers a strong emotional reaction, take a moment to pause and check for veracity/confirmation from multiple sources."

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) rebuked both Omar and AOC on Saturday.

"You mean like this, @AOC?" tweeted AIPAC, referring to misinformation. "@IlhanMN is spreading dangerous misinformation, blaming Israel for killing kids who were killed by Assad in Syria 10 years ago. Once again, the Squad doesn’t let the facts get in the way of their anti-Israel narrative."

Other X users captured screenshots showing Omar's retweet before she removed it.

"Nothing to see here just Ilhan Omar, a Member of Congress, retweeting fake pics from Gaza," Ynet reporter Emily Schrader posted on X.

"AOC warned about people spreading misinformation and photos that trigger a strong emotional reaction," Aviva Klompas posted on X. "Cue Congresswoman @IlhanMN sharing a 2013 photo of Syrian children and claiming they’re Palestinian."

John Hasson tweeted: "Shot: @AOC complains about misinfo on Twitter Chaser: @IlhanMN spreads pro-Hamas propaganda on Twitter."

AIPAC also cited other similar propaganda on Saturday, retweeting two posts from Palestinian or Hamas-linked accounts.

"Official Palestinian accounts posted pictures of children they claim were killed in Gaza," Hen Mazzig posted and AIPAC reposted on X.

"At least one of the photos is a lie — using picture of the Israeli Ido Avigal who was murdered by Palestinian terrorists."

"UNBELIEVABLE. Palestinian accounts, including government ones, publish pictures of children they claim were killed in Gaza. In one of the photos — the Israeli child Ido Avigal who was killed by a rocket fired by Palestinian terrorists," Yonatan Gonen posted and AIPAC reposted on X.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
